What's Happening at TVB

A full schedule of events is planned for the Television Bureau of Advertising's Annual Marketing Conference, Thursday, April 20, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, 11th Ave. at 36th St., New York.

8:30-9 a.m.

Opening Comments:Chris Rohrs, president, TVB; Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, and chairman, TVB board; and David Rehr, president, National Association of Broadcasters

9-9:20 a.m.

Keynote Speaker:Beth Comstock, president of digital media and market development, NBC Universal

9:20-10:20 a.m.

Online Opportunity/Doing the Deal: Dimensioning the online marketplace and navigating the deal.

Moderator: Gordon Borrell, president/CEO, Borrell Associates

Featuring:

David Buonfiglio, VP, local sales, Internet Broadcasting

Christine DiStadio, senior VP, marketing and new media, New York Times Broadcast Media Group

Brian Wheelis, VP/group media director, GSD&M (AT&T account)

10:20-10:35 a.m. Break

10:50-11:30 a.m.

Auto Advertising: Exploring the Multi-Platform Mix: A look at how car companies and dealers are adjusting their marketing strategies to the new media landscape

Moderator:Dan Dembicki, business development manager, Polk North America

Featuring:

Doug Campbell, senior VP/general manager, WorldNow Cars

Jim Farley, VP, marketing, Toyota (via videotape)

Michael Maze, VP/account manager, local broadcast, Zenithmedia North America

H. Carter Myers III, president/CEO, Carter Myers Automotive

Ann Marie Young, director of sales, WOOD/WXSP Grand Rapids, Mich./WOTV Battle Creek, Mich.

11:40 a.m.-12:40 p.m.

Our Changing World: Lead-off speaker and session moderator: Tom Wolzien, founder/chairman, Wolzien LLC

Featuring:

Roger Ogden, president/CEO, Gannett Broadcasting

David Poltrack, executive VP, research and planning, CBS Television

12:45-2:15 p.m. Lunch

Presentation of Ad Council's Silver Bell Awards by John Dooner, chairman/CEO, McCann Worldgroup, and Susan Gorcowski, associate administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Presentation of the Broadcasting & CableBroadcaster of the Year Award to Jack Sander, vice chairman, Belo Corp.

Presentation of TVB's Lifetime Achievement Award to Mike Wallace, correspondent, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Concurrent Breakout Sessions: Rooms 1E07 and 1E16

2:30-3:30 p.m.

A Look at Media Measurement

Susan Cuccinello, senior VP/research, TVB

Jack Flanagan, senior VP, sales, comScore

Larry Patterson, senior VP, operations, Nielsen Media Research

Selling to the Car Dealer in the Multiplatform World

Paul Accinno, president/CEO, WorldDealer Inc.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Multi-Platform Selling Strategies

Timur Yarnall, CEO/co-founder, Broadcast Interactive Media

Political 2006

Evan Tracey, COO, Campaign Media Analysis Group, TNS Media Intelligence

Kyle Roberts, president, Smart Media Group

Kyle Osterhault, managing partner, Media Strategies and Research