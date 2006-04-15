What's Happening at TVB
By Staff
A full schedule of events is planned for the Television Bureau of Advertising's Annual Marketing Conference, Thursday, April 20, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, 11th Ave. at 36th St., New York.
8:30-9 a.m.
Opening Comments:Chris Rohrs, president, TVB; Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, and chairman, TVB board; and David Rehr, president, National Association of Broadcasters
9-9:20 a.m.
Keynote Speaker:Beth Comstock, president of digital media and market development, NBC Universal
9:20-10:20 a.m.
Online Opportunity/Doing the Deal: Dimensioning the online marketplace and navigating the deal.
Moderator: Gordon Borrell, president/CEO, Borrell Associates
Featuring:
David Buonfiglio, VP, local sales, Internet Broadcasting
Christine DiStadio, senior VP, marketing and new media, New York Times Broadcast Media Group
Brian Wheelis, VP/group media director, GSD&M (AT&T account)
10:20-10:35 a.m. Break
10:50-11:30 a.m.
Auto Advertising: Exploring the Multi-Platform Mix: A look at how car companies and dealers are adjusting their marketing strategies to the new media landscape
Moderator:Dan Dembicki, business development manager, Polk North America
Featuring:
Doug Campbell, senior VP/general manager, WorldNow Cars
Jim Farley, VP, marketing, Toyota (via videotape)
Michael Maze, VP/account manager, local broadcast, Zenithmedia North America
H. Carter Myers III, president/CEO, Carter Myers Automotive
Ann Marie Young, director of sales, WOOD/WXSP Grand Rapids, Mich./WOTV Battle Creek, Mich.
11:40 a.m.-12:40 p.m.
Our Changing World: Lead-off speaker and session moderator: Tom Wolzien, founder/chairman, Wolzien LLC
Featuring:
Roger Ogden, president/CEO, Gannett Broadcasting
David Poltrack, executive VP, research and planning, CBS Television
12:45-2:15 p.m. Lunch
Presentation of Ad Council's Silver Bell Awards by John Dooner, chairman/CEO, McCann Worldgroup, and Susan Gorcowski, associate administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
Presentation of the Broadcasting & CableBroadcaster of the Year Award to Jack Sander, vice chairman, Belo Corp.
Presentation of TVB's Lifetime Achievement Award to Mike Wallace, correspondent, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Concurrent Breakout Sessions: Rooms 1E07 and 1E16
2:30-3:30 p.m.
A Look at Media Measurement
Susan Cuccinello, senior VP/research, TVB
Jack Flanagan, senior VP, sales, comScore
Larry Patterson, senior VP, operations, Nielsen Media Research
Selling to the Car Dealer in the Multiplatform World
Paul Accinno, president/CEO, WorldDealer Inc.
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Multi-Platform Selling Strategies
Timur Yarnall, CEO/co-founder, Broadcast Interactive Media
Political 2006
Evan Tracey, COO, Campaign Media Analysis Group, TNS Media Intelligence
Kyle Roberts, president, Smart Media Group
Kyle Osterhault, managing partner, Media Strategies and Research
