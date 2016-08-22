What’s Next for Gawker’s Digital Assets

Univision’s $135 million purchase of Gawker Media Group’s digital assets left many media watchers scratching their heads last week.

The company has dug deeper into digital this year with investments in The Onion and The Root as well as buying out Disney’s stake in Fusion Media. But what is a broadcaster going to do with a brand that’s been tainted by controversy?

Univision has already begun to distance itself from the Gawker name with the announced shutdown of the flagship site Gawker.com. The remaining company assets, which include Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Deadspin and Lifehacker, will be absorbed into Fusion Media Group.

While Univision has not revealed specific plans for the remaining properties, the sites could find a linear home on Fusion or continue to operate as is.