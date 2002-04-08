What on Earth? It's Sci Fi

Sci Fi Channel wants to quit being so alien. "We're trying to make the channel relatable, Earth-based with a twist of Sci Fi, whether it's scripted drama or alternative reality," President Bonnie Hammer said at an upfront presentation in New York last week.

Hammer said she wants to move "solidly into the top 10 as a fully branded niche network."

Leading the charge are two off-net acquisitions. Sci Fi and TNT are sharing the cable rights for The X-Files, in its ninth and final season on Fox, beginning in October. Sci Fi will pony up about $325,000 per episode, while TNT will pay $225,000. Sci Fi landed prime time rights, accounting for the higher license fee. The X-Files

had been on FX for five years.

Sci Fi also is close to a deal for UPN's Roswell, paying $125,000 per episode for all three seasons beginning next January.

The off-nets will complement an ambitious slate of fantasy-themed originals. Sci Fi's blockbuster will be Steven Spielberg's $40 million miniseries Taken. The 20-hour project will air on 10 nights in early December.

New original series include an animated show, Tripping the Rift, and Rekindled, an extension of recent miniseries Firestarter: Rekindled, which earned a 2.2 rating. Miniseries include Battlestar Galactica

and Myst, based on a popular CD-ROM game.

Building on hit Crossing Over With John Edward, Sci Fi unveiled three shows Hammer bills as "alternative reality." On daily strip Dream Team With Annabelle and Michael, humorous and sexy dreams are analyzed before a studio audience. Scare Tactic

mixes elements of Candid Camera

with supernatural twists. TheBelzer Connection, hosted by Richard Belzer, will poll celebrities and experts on conspiracy theories.

Elsewhere in the cable upfront market: