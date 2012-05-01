What Do Demo Women Watch Most on Broadcast Primetime? (Hint: We'll Hum a Few Bars)

What are the highest-rated shows among women in the 18-49

demo season-to-date? If you're looking for an all-around champ, it's NBC's The Voice -- unless you take out the

post-Super Bowl telecast. Then it would fall below the 6.9 rating that Fox's American Idol is averaging in the demo

on Wednesdays and the 6.1 it gets on Thursdays.





Next on the list among women in the demo is ABC's Modern Family, averaging a 4.8, just

edging out CBS' The Big Bang Theory,

which averages a 4.7. Rounding out the top 10: CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men with a 4.6; ABC's Dancing With the Stars and NBC's

The Voice results show, both with a 4.5; ABC drama Grey's Anatomy with a

4.4; and CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls

with a 4.2. The DWTS results show

barely misses the top 10 with a 4.1.





After Grey's, the

next two highest-rated dramas also come from ABC: Once Upon a Time with a 4.0 and Desperate

Housewives with a 3.7. CBS' Criminal

Minds, a drama that many might believe skews more heavily male, also

averages a 3.7 among women 18-49, and another CBS drama, NCIS, is next with a 3.6. ABC's Grey's

spinoff Private Practice and NBC

drama Smash are next among the dramas

with a 3.3 rating in the demo, followed closely by NCIS: Los Angeles, with a 3.1, and Fox's Touch (3.0) and CSI with

a 2.9. Also averaging 2.9's are ABC's two freshman dramas Revenge and Scandal and

CBS' crime drama Hawaii Five-0.





CBS' other two Monday sitcoms, Mike & Molly (3.8) and How

I Met Your Mother (3.7), are among the top 10 comedies in the demo, as are

Fox's Glee and New Girl (both 3.6), and four ABC comedies: Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (3.3), Happy Endings (2.9), Suburgatory

(2.7) and The Middle (2.6).





NBC's highest-rated show of any type in the women 18-49 demo

is The Biggest Loser with a 2.8. Its

highest-rated drama in the demo is Parenthood

with a 2.4 and its highest-rated scripted sitcom is The Office with a 2.3. NBC's Fashion

Star has a subpar 2.2 number.





What's also not good news for NBC is that Fox's male-skewing

animation series Family Guy gets a

higher rating in the women 18-49 demo, a 2.4, than The Office. Family Guy

also gets the same demo rating among women as Parenthood. And slightly more women 18-49 watch Fox's The Simpsons than they do Fashion Star on NBC.





There are a couple of surprises on the list as well, namely

that the ABC drama Body of Proof

starring Dana Delaney has averaged only a 2.1 among women 18-49, and ABC sitcom

Cougar Town starring Courteney Cox has

averaged only a 1.8, as has NBC's Whitney,

starring Whitney Cummings. The canceled NBC drama Prime Suspect, starring Maria Bello, averaged only a 1.4 in the

demo, again showing that female leads don't necessarily draw large numbers of

female viewers.





Ratings for women in the 25-54 demo pretty much mirror the

18-49 group, although a couple flip-flop here and there. One notable difference

is that among dramas, CBS' Person of

Interest is ninth among women 25-54 with a 4.1 rating in the demo, and 15th

among women 18-49 with a 2.7 rating.





How much do women drive the ratings of Dancing With the Stars and American

Idol compared to men? DWTS earns

a 4.5 rating for women in the demo compared to a 1.8 for the men. In the 25-54

demo, women average a 6.6 and men a 2.5. Idol

figures a bit closer. The 18-49 women rating for the Wednesday show averages a

6.9, while the men average a 3.6. Among women 25-54, the average is an 8.5

rating while the men in that demo average a 4.8.





Women clearly rule the ratings in broadcast primetime

entertainment programming and that fact has not been lost on the broadcast

networks as more attempt to program to women. Nearly all of ABC's schedule

targets women, as does a significant portion of NBC. Other than its Sunday

animation block (and now Saturday night sports programming), all of Fox's

sitcoms and most dramas target women. While all of CBS' sitcoms target mainly

women, its crime dramas are an anomaly, having the ability to draw mass

audiences that include lots of women.





All of the ratings numbers are from Nielsen.



