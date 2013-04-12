What the Broadcast Networks Might Be Thinking for Next Season

The five major

English-language broadcast networks ordered 104 scripted pilots for the

upcoming 2013-14 season, up from the previous two seasons in which they ordered

a total 89 for 2012-13 and 88 for 2011-12.





The surge is no

doubt a response to the dismally low number of breakout shows the networks have

had in the current season.





Here's an overview

of the five broadcast networks and what they might be thinking for next season

as the upfront approaches.



ABC





ABC finished fourth

last season in adults 18-49, and a sluggish development prior to this season

finds them again in fourth place heading into the final weeks of the 2012-13

season.





At 64.1%, ABC has

the highest concentration of female viewers compared to its broadcast rivals.

This season, ABC introduced two dramas designed to recruit male viewers, Last

Resort and Zero Hour. Both were quickly cancelled. In fact, among

its first-year dramas, Nashville is the only one somewhat succeeding this

season.





Among the programs

ABC is considering for the 2013-14 season is Marvel Comics' S.H.I.E.L.D.,

which has Joss Whedon attached as executive producer; the superhero drama is

expected to be a strong male vehicle. While ABC is also planning several

serialized female-targeted dramas, it is looking to use multi-Emmy winning Modern Family as an anchor for new comedies

featuring familiar names, such as James Caan in Back in the Game, David

Spade in Bad Management and John Leguizamo in an untitled semi-autobiographical

project.



CBS





While CBS won its

first February sweeps in 15 years and is poised to win the season in adults

18-49 for the first time in decades, there are concerns that some shows are losing

viewers and skewing older, with the network's median age in primetime reaching 58.

Furthermore, in the fall, CBS quickly pulled two of its four new series, Made

inJersey and Partners.





CBS has been more

successful than its competitors with comedies, and there should be some openings

in the near future. How I Met Your Mother will be entering its final

season this fall, and the future of Two and Half Men is uncertain.

Nonetheless, CBS has already renewed 18 shows for 2013-14, so space is tight

for newcomers.





CBS still has some

high-profile talent associated with its comedy development for 2013-14. Chuck

Lorre, creator of The Big Bang Theory and

Two and a Half Men (among others),

created Mom, a comedy starring Anna Faris as a mother recovering from

alcoholism. David E. Kelley has created Crazy Ones, a workplace comedy

headlined by Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar.





For its dramas, CBS

could launch its third NCIS series next fall with NCIS: Red, starringJohn Corbett,which

recently aired as a backdoor pilot. CBS, which has been searching for a medical

drama for a number of years, could pick up Surgeon General.



The CW





The median age of

The CW's viewers rose to 43 this season, so either younger viewers are watching

the network on its other readily-available platforms, or they are not watching

at all. And with The CW cancelling 90210 after five seasons, the network

has a big scheduling hole to fill.





As in recent years,

The CW will not have any comedies in 2013-14. All eight programs in development

are dramas, perhaps the most promising being The Originals, a spinoff of

its top-rated series TheVampire

Diaries.





Most of The CW's other

dramas are either serialized shows targeting young females or of the science

fiction/supernatural genre.



Fox





For the first time

in eight years, Fox will not be the top-rated network among adults 18-49.

Declining viewership of several returning shows such as American Idol,

Glee and The X Factor coupled with no new breakout shows and a

low-rated World Series, contributed to Fox's fall. The most promising first-year

show has been The Following,

the serial killer drama starring Kevin Bacon that debuted in January.





For 2013-14, Fox is

planning to target young males. For example, comedian Andy Samberg headlines an

as-yet unnamed comedy about detectives, while Rob Riggle stars in a comedy

about a neurotic and introverted family. Greg Kinnear will play an acerbic lawyer

in a legal drama titled Rake.





But Fox is not

neglecting female viewers.Felicity Huffman is the lead in Boomerang,

a drama about a family of paid assassins. Emma Roberts has been cast in Delirium,

a drama about a world in which falling in love is forbidden.



NBC





In 2012-13, NBC has

had a case of a Jekyll and Hyde

season. Coming off the successful London Olympics, the network won 13 of the

first 15 weeks, as well as the November sweeps for the first time since 2003. But

after the football season ended and The Voice went on hiatus, the wheels

came off the cart.





In the February

sweeps, NBC, in a first, finished fifth behind Univision. First-year shows Revolution

(from J.J. Abrams) and Chicago Fire are two dramas that should be returning

for a sophomore season, but other dramas like Do No Harm and the second-year

show Smash faltered and will not be back.





For the 2013-14

season, NBC will revive 1970s drama Ironside, starring Blair Underwood. J.J. Abrams has another drama in

development at NBC, Believe, about an unlikely relationship.





On the comedy side,

two long-running shows are leaving the network, 30 Rock and The

Office, though two alumni of The Office, Ellie Kemper and Craig

Robinson, have been cast in comedy pilots. NBC has already signed up an

autobiographical comedy from Michael J. Fox., as well as a vehicle for Sean

Hayes, who may return to NBC as a father in Happiness.



This article is excerpted from Horizon Media's

2013-14 Broadcast TV Program Development Overview.