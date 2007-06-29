WHAS Lousiville Anchor Steps Down

Anchor Jean West soon wraps up a 22-year career at Belo’s WHAS Louisville. She’ll pursue consulting work both inside and outside the broadcasting industry. She joined the ABC affiliate in 1985, specializing in medical news.

"I have had an intense love affair with all that is WHAS-TV and the Kentuckiana community," West said, "including premiering three historic newscasts on Channel 11."

WHAS Executive News Director Aaron Ramey called West "a skilled news anchor and medical reporter," and wished her the best.