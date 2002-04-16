Whammy! hits ratings jackpot
Game Show Network notched a 0.8 rating for the premiere of its new original
game show, Whammy! The All New Press Your Luck.
It was the highest debut rating in the network's history and above its first-quarter 0.5 prime time average.
Whammy airs weekdays at 10 p.m.
GSN debuts two more originals -- Russian Roulette and Friend or
Foe -- June 3.
