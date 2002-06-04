WGCL loses news director
Long mired in low ratings, WGCL(TV) Atlanta is now looking for a new news
director and assistant news director.
News director Mike Cavender and assistant Sue Stevens left the station Tuesday.
Like many Meredith Corp.-owned stations, WGCL(TV) has undergone considerable
upheaval, including the replacement of former general manager Allen Shaklen, who left in January, with Sue Schwartz, who joined in April.
Cavender is a well known news director, having held the same position at
WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C., before Atlanta, and having served as chairman of the
Radio-Television News Directors Association in the late 1990s.
