WGCL loses news director

Long mired in low ratings, WGCL(TV) Atlanta is now looking for a new news

director and assistant news director.

News director Mike Cavender and assistant Sue Stevens left the station Tuesday.

Like many Meredith Corp.-owned stations, WGCL(TV) has undergone considerable

upheaval, including the replacement of former general manager Allen Shaklen, who left in January, with Sue Schwartz, who joined in April.

Cavender is a well known news director, having held the same position at

WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C., before Atlanta, and having served as chairman of the

Radio-Television News Directors Association in the late 1990s.