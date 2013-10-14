WGAW Expels Member Over 'Fashion Police' Strike Violation

The Writers Guild of America has expelled Larry Amoros, a member for two decades, for providing writing services to E!'s Fashion Police during the online guild strike against the show.

The WGAW board also voted to fine Amoros approximately $14,000.

WGAW members have been on strike against the show since April 17, alleging unfair labor practices and trying to secure a new contract.

The board held a hearing Sept. 30 looking into allegations that Amoros had written for the show during the strike. They concluded there had been "egregious" violations including writing for the show and not cooperating with the investigation.

The fine was recommended in an Oct. 11 board vote.