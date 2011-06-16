WGAE Nominees Announced

The Writers Guild of America East has announced the nominees for its guild officers and council seats, two-year terms that run through 2013.

Already two of them are shoe-ins. Michael Winship is running unopposed for president and Bob Schneider is unopposed for secretary-treasurer.

There will be a race for VP between Jeremy Pikser and Matt Nelko.

Candidates for nine open council seats are Robert Levi, Leslie Nipkow, Henry Bean, Tom Jennings, Bernardo Ruiz, Elliott Kalan, Daryn Strauss, Courtney Simon, Bonnie Datt, Michael Kantor, Richard Vetere, Susan Kim, Jenny Lumet, and John Marshall.