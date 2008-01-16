WGA STRIKE UPDATE: Spyglass Entertainment Inks Independent Deal

The Writers Guild of America announced another independent agreement (its fifth), this one with theatrical producer Spyglass Entertainment (Bruce Almighty, Seabiscuit).

The interim agreement will allow WGA members to work for Spyglass, which joins a handful of others -- most notably Worldwide Pants on the TV side -- that have reached agreements with the guild.

The union is striking the studios over a failure to agree on, among other things, how and how much to compensate writers for new-media distribution.

Others that have signed interim agreements with the WGA are MRC, United Artists and The Weinstein Co.

The WGA is hoping to announce more independent deals in the near future.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.