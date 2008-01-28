WGA STRIKE UPDATE: DGA Board Recommends Ratifying AMPTP Pact

The Directors Guild of America's board of directors voted unanimously Sunday to recommend ratification of its new three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The decision rests with the DGA's approximately 13,500 members, who will now get to vote on the package.

The terms of the deal include wages and residual boosts for each year, DGA jurisdiction over Web-distributed programming and a new residual formula for ad-supported Web streaming.

The Writers Guild of America remains on strike and without a contract, although the WGA and the AMTPT are talking about holding formal talks.

For full coverage of the strike, click here.