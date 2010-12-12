WGA Members Ratify CBS Contract
CBS News personnel represented by the Writers
Guild of America East and West have ratified a new, three-year contract.
The vote was 83% to 17% for the agreement, which
provides for a 2% pay raise in January, and another 2% in April 2012.
The contract covers news writers, writer/producers, editors, desk
assistants, production assistants, graphic artists and promotion writers in New
York, Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles.
