WGA Members Ratify CBS Contract

CBS News personnel represented by the Writers

Guild of America East and West have ratified a new, three-year contract.

The vote was 83% to 17% for the agreement, which

provides for a 2% pay raise in January, and another 2% in April 2012.

The contract covers news writers, writer/producers, editors, desk

assistants, production assistants, graphic artists and promotion writers in New

York, Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles.