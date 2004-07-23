WFUT Scooooooores!!! with Soccer

Univision Communications Inc. may have big troubles with Nielsen Media Research's "Local People Meters," alleging that they undercount Hispanic broadcast viewers, but it had no problem with the big Nielsen ratings results it got for coverage of the Copa America soccer championship of Latin America.

WFUT-TV New York scored the highest ratings in the station's two-and-a-half-year history, recording a 13.8 rating/18 share in households for a July 12 match between Colombia and Peru, up 28% over its previous high, for a Spanish-language version of Jackie Chan film, The Protector, back in February.

It's average over 14 games (with two left to go) was a 9.2/14, up 150% from comparable time period performance in 2003.

