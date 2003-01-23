WFTV stings prosecutor

A sting operation from WFTV(TV) in Orlando, Fla., led to the arrest of a Palm

Beach, Fla., prosecutor after, police reported, he exposed himself to a girl he

thought was 13 and tried to lure her into cybersex.

Police made the arrest in West Palm Beach, Fla., interrupting a trial that

38-year-old Ira Karmelin was prosecuting.

The station was investigating pedophilia on the Internet using a Webcam and a

young-looking staffer posing as an underage girl.

The Webcam video with Karmelin, the station said, speaks for itself. "You see

Karmelin's face, but let's just say that's not the first thing he exposed

through his Webcam during the first video chat."

WFTV reported that Karmelin asked his cyber-partner to take off her top and

told her, "I want you to be bad with me." The station added, "When he was not

nude, Karmelin was bold enough to wear a shirt with the criminal-justice logo

visible during one Web chat."

Following the Web conversations, the station contacted police, who tracked

Karmelin through his internet account.

Karmelin -- a former deputy sheriff who reportedly was considered a likely

candidate for judgeship someday -- has been suspended without pay and is free on

bond.