WFTS' Stallworth Dead at 57

Sam Stallworth, 57, VP and general manager of Scripps’ WFTS(TV) Tampa, Fla., and former VP of sales for the CBS-owned TV stations, died Dec. 1 at Tampa General Hospital. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer in October.

Stallworth had headed WFTS for the past three years. Prior to joining the station, he was VP and general manager at WSYX(TV) Columbus, Ohio, and before that had served five years in the CBS station sales post. He began his career in 1973 as an account executive at WXIA-TV Atlanta, moving to director of sales for WBBM-TV Chicago.

Stallworth is survived by his wife, Shelley; two daughters and a son.