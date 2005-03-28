WFTS Names New News Director

WFTS, the Scripps-Howard Broadcasting-owned ABC affiliate in Tampa, Fla., has recruited Chris Jadick as its news director.

He replaces former WFTS News Director Bill Berra, now VP of news for the Wisconsin Journal Broadacst Group.

Most recently, Jadick was news director at WAVE Louisville, Ky.

Jadick knows the Tampa market well, having worked at Fox-owned WTVT there for six years as executive producer. Jadick's resume also includes stints at KDKA Pittsburgh and WDIV Detroit.