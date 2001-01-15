WFOR Adds Anchor

WFOR-TV Miami is adding a third anchor for the first time to its 5-7 a.m. This Morning

lineup. News Director Shannon High-Bassalik said that "a third anchor will allow us to give our viewers more and better information, and get breaking news on the air faster. Plus, we knew we had a great person to pick for this slot. After 10 years in this business, Alita Hatayan is an exceptional, experienced journalist who's going to be a great asset to our morning show."