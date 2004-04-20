WFLD Gets New GM

For the third time in the past seven days, Fox TV Stations chairman Lachlan Murdoch has named a new vice president and general manager.

The newest arrival is Debbie Carpenter, who has been named VP and GM of WFLD Chicago and its WPWR UPN station there. She replaces Stacey Marks-Bronner, who has left to pursue other interests "both inside and outside the company," said a spokeswoman.

Carpenter comes from New York, where she was SVP for Fox Station Sales, but it is a homecoming since she began her career as an account executive at WGN there in 1982.