WFLA-TV reporter treated like stalker

Tampa, Fla., reporter Steve Andrews was ordered by a court to stay at least 300 feet

away from the subject of a story he is pursuing after the subject complained

about harassment.

Andrews was trying to get an interview with Minh Ben Ross for a story he was

doing on possible lax handling of repeat offenders.

Ross, of Tampa, has repeatedly been in trouble with the law over drunk

driving and an alleged assault on his pregnant wife.

Andrews and WFLA-TV news director Forrest Carr called the allegations in

Ross' complaint and the restraining order ludicrous. The station will seek

reversal.