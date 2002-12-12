WFLA-TV reporter treated like stalker
Tampa, Fla., reporter Steve Andrews was ordered by a court to stay at least 300 feet
away from the subject of a story he is pursuing after the subject complained
about harassment.
Andrews was trying to get an interview with Minh Ben Ross for a story he was
doing on possible lax handling of repeat offenders.
Ross, of Tampa, has repeatedly been in trouble with the law over drunk
driving and an alleged assault on his pregnant wife.
Andrews and WFLA-TV news director Forrest Carr called the allegations in
Ross' complaint and the restraining order ludicrous. The station will seek
reversal.
