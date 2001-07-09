WFLA news director is apparent homicide victim

Danielle Cipriani, weekend news operations director at WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla. was found dead Saturday night at her apartment, an apparent homicide victim.

Police reported no motive and no suspects, and were investigating. Colleagues drove to her apartment when she'd missed her Saturday evening shift. Noting that the door was unlocked, they called police, who found her dead from an apparent blunt trauma.

The station's operations chief, Rick McEwen, called Cipriani "very professional, and passionate about her work" and said the station was shocked by the news. - Dan Trigoboff