WFFT Fort Wayne GM Retires

Bob Blacher, VP and GM of WFFT-TV Fort Wayne, Ind., will retire June 1, according to the station.

He has headed the Nexstar-owned Fox affiliate for four years. Before that, he was VP, sales and marketing for the Meredith broadcast group. His resume also includes sales posts at KPHO Phoenix, KGW Portland, Ore., and WTVJ Miami.

He began his career as an account executive at WBBM-TV Chicago, where Blacher will return to split his time between the Windy City and sunny Florida.