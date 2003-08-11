WETA defends itself in shelter flap

According to a story in the Northern Virginia Journal, noncommercial

WETA-TV Washington, D.C., doesn’t want a day-laborer shelter in its

backyard.

According to a WETA-TV spokeswoman, the station supports the shelter but

prefers two other sites -- all three are on the same block -- that were closer

to an employment and education center.

The Journal story quoted station CEO Sharon Rockefeller as telling the

Arlington County, Va., board that the location closest to the WETA complex in

Arlington, Va., would be 'a pretty hostile environment.'

WETA director of corporate communications Cecily Van Praagh said Rockefeller

was referring to potential traffic hazards with pickups and dropoffs of

laborers, which the board also cited, and not fears that staffers would be

accosted by laborers, as the paper concluded.

The board went with the site WETA opposed and the station accepted that

decision, Van Praagh said.

The Journal story prompted a media bias alert from the conservative

Media Research Center, which hastened to point to stories on public broadcasting

about the need to help day laborers.