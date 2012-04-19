WETA Adds Brit-Filled Digital Subchannel
Noncommercial WETA TV Washington is launching a new digital
subchannel, WETA UK, on June 2.
It is a poorly-kept secret that many of noncommercial TV's
best shows have been British imports, from Masterpiece
Theater; I, Claudius; Brideshead Revisited; and Upstairs Downstairs, to Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, As Time Goes
By and Blackadder.
With a nod to that reality, WETA is slating a 24/7
subchannel (26.2) with British imports.
"British programming has long proven popular with our
audience on our principal channel, WETA TV," said Kevin Harris, VP and
television station manager of WETA, in announcing the new channel Wednesday.
Among the familiar offerings from noncom seasons past, and
present, include Hustle, Waking the Dead, New Tricks, Prime Suspect,
Robin Hood, Are You Being Served, Doctor
Who, All Creatures Great and Small,
the BBC version of Antiques Roadshow,
To the Manor Born and many others.
WETA UK will mark the third digital channel for WETA; the
others are WETA HD and WETA Kids.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.