WETA Adds Brit-Filled Digital Subchannel

Noncommercial WETA TV Washington is launching a new digital

subchannel, WETA UK, on June 2.

It is a poorly-kept secret that many of noncommercial TV's

best shows have been British imports, from Masterpiece

Theater; I, Claudius; Brideshead Revisited; and Upstairs Downstairs, to Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, As Time Goes

By and Blackadder.

With a nod to that reality, WETA is slating a 24/7

subchannel (26.2) with British imports.

"British programming has long proven popular with our

audience on our principal channel, WETA TV," said Kevin Harris, VP and

television station manager of WETA, in announcing the new channel Wednesday.

Among the familiar offerings from noncom seasons past, and

present, include Hustle, Waking the Dead, New Tricks, Prime Suspect,

Robin Hood, Are You Being Served, Doctor

Who, All Creatures Great and Small,

the BBC version of Antiques Roadshow,

To the Manor Born and many others.

WETA UK will mark the third digital channel for WETA; the

others are WETA HD and WETA Kids.