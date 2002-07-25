Westwood One, Infinity get new CFO
Jacques Tortoroli -- formerly chief financial officer of e-consultant Scient Inc. and, before that,
CFO of ad agency Young & Rubicam Inc. -- has joined Viacom Inc. as CFO of its Infinity
Broadcasting Corp. and Westwood One companies.
Infinity owns 183 radio stations.
Westwood is a radio syndicator of more than 150 shows, events and formats.
Farid Suleman, former president and CEO of Infinity, had acted as CFO of both
companies before his departure in February.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.