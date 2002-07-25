Trending

Westwood One, Infinity get new CFO

By

Jacques Tortoroli -- formerly chief financial officer of e-consultant Scient Inc. and, before that,
CFO of ad agency Young & Rubicam Inc. -- has joined Viacom Inc. as CFO of its Infinity
Broadcasting Corp. and Westwood One companies.

Infinity owns 183 radio stations.

Westwood is a radio syndicator of more than 150 shows, events and formats.

Farid Suleman, former president and CEO of Infinity, had acted as CFO of both
companies before his departure in February.