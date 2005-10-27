Westin, Shaw Report To ABC's Sweeney

In an organizational shakeup at ABC, Alex Wallau, president of Network Operations & Administration, saw his domain decrease with two of his biggest reports, ABC News President David Westin and ABC Sales and Marketing President Mike Shaw, now reporting to Anne Sweeney.

Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, replaced Wallau as TV group head in April 2004. She oversees all of Disney’s worldwide TV assets, with the exception of ESPN and the television stations.

Wallau will retain control of ABC’s affiliate relations, technical operations, and engineering, continuing to report to Sweeney.

"This structure was put in place to create further efficiencies for the network," an ABC spokesman said, failing to elaborate.

