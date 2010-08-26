Westin Adds Duties in Divvying Up Davis Workload

ABC News President David Westin has

made several moves in the wake of the departure of news division EVP

Dave Davis, including putting Nightline executive producer

James Goldston in charge of This Week as well.

Davis last month was named president and general manager of WABC-TV New York.

Westin outlined the changes in a memo to staffers Thursday.

According to the memo, World News,

Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline executive producers will

report to Westin. "The goal is to streamline how things get decided and

done," he said in the memo, "to make sure those making

the decisions are those who will be implementing them, and to give some

of our leaders an opportunity to develop and demonstrate their capacity

to do more.

"I also want to expand our efforts to grow our business by

seeking out and reviewing proposed partnerships

and other deals internationally, in digital, and overall," he said.



Also now reporting to Westin are

executives in finance, standards, marketing/promotion, talent

development, business affairs, and communications. Westin said he will

also become more involved in "major" bookings.

While that sounds like a pretty full plate, Westin won't be shouldering the new responsibilities alone.



According to the memo,

World News EP John Banner will add special events and politics to his World News responsibilities.

Kate O'Brian, SVP, ABC News, will now head up all but the political unit, including affiliate relations.



With Phyllis McGrady transitioning out

of a full-time role, David Sloan will assume responsibility for all

long-form programming except Amanour's (which will be Goldston's

responsibility), including for cable and other distribution

platforms.

Good Morning America Senior Executive

Producer Jim Murphy will add oversight for early morning and overnight

newscasts. Bob Murphy, VP, administration, will assume plant operations

responsibility, with Chris Myers continuing

to oversee field operations, reporting to O'Brian.



This Week executive producer Ian Cameron had reported to Davis, and will now report to Goldston. Sloan and Goldston will also be working together to develop new programming.



The New York-based Goldston helped preside over the move of Nightline's production and general base of operations to New

York. Does the naming of Goldston to oversee This Week, in concert with the fact that its new host, Christiane Amanpour,

commutes to D.C., mean it is more likely This Week could also be heading to New York?

"This Week has been and continues to be based in Washington and there are no plans to move it," said an ABC News spokeswoman.

According to a source, ABC has a long-term deal with the Newseum production facilities, where This Week is produced.