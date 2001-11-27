Western Show's numbers shrink

Anaheim, Calif. -- On day one of the Western Cable Show, organizers

projected that attendance levels would be lower than their earlier estimates.

The California Cable Telecommunications Association,

which puts on the show, now says attendance could be off as much as 40% from

last year's record 33,000 attendees.

Earlier, the CCTA said figures would be off 30%, although industry insiders

had put that figure closer to 60%.

The CCTA derives 70% of its revenue from the show.

Chairman Bill Rosendahl said Tuesday after the CCTA Board of Directors meeting that this year's show will still turn a profit, which will be added to CCTA's $8 million reserve.

The Western Show is back in Anaheim for the first time

since 1998.

The CCTA is committed to stage the show in Anaheim for six years.

This year's show features mostly broadband exhibitors after all but four cable networks pulled out off the floor. Ten networks elected the less expensive 'participant' level, which gives them hotel suites for meetings and full access to the show for $14,000.

Rosendahl, who is Adelphia's Vice President of political

affiars, says the show has already bounced back from losing programmers.

'We have all the major MSOs here and 100 new exhibitors,' he said. Rosendahl added that the CCTA board will meet in February to assess the 2001 Western Show and plan for next year's confab.

- Allison Romano