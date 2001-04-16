West Wing's Sorkin arrested on drug charge

Aaron Sorkin, Emmy-winning executive producer of The West Wing, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the Burbank airport for alleged possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

An airport spokesperson said that Sorkin was released 3 hours later on $10,000 bail and cooperated with police authorities. He was picked up at a security checkpoint by Burbank airport police.

His spokesperson said Sorkin will be arraigned in the next few weeks on the charge. In a statement, he said, "I am glad to be surrounded by such a supportive group of people and am prepared to proceed as directed by my attorney and in the best interest of my family. . . I appreciate your respect for my family's privacy during this period." Sorkin is currently working on new episodes of The West Wing, and his publicist said his arrest "will not affect production at all."

- Susanne Ault