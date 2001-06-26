West Wing writers stiffed on wages

Despite the newly negotiated pact with the Writers Guild of America, writers on NBC's West Wing will be working at last year's wage scale next season, The New York Times reports.

John Wells, West Wing exeuctive producer and WGA president, informed the writers after the contract was settled that stipulations for raises and promotions in their contracts would not be honored during the hit drama series' upcoming third season. The six writers were shocked and angry at the news they received in late May, according to the Times, when it was too late for them to cast around for other work in the fall season.

Dee Dee Myers, former press secretary to President Bill Clinton who is a West Wing consultant, told the Times she was "flabbergasted" that her projected increase of $250 per episode wouldn't be honored.