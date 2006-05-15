West Wing Goes Out With a Whimper

NBC’s The West Wing left office for good on Sunday night, airing the pilot episode at 7 and the show’s final episode at 8, but the TV audience didn’t vote it a ratings winner. The final airing of Wing scored just a 2.8 rating/7 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers, beating only The WB’s Charmed (1.5/4) in the time slot. Originally, a clip show was going to air in the first hour, but the retrospective was scrapped in favor of the re-airing of the pilot (which earned a 1.7/6), reportedly for financial reasons.

Wing did have some formidable competition in the first hour of the series finale of CBS’ Survivor. The reality show scored a 5.9/15 in the time slot, going up to a 6.3/14 in its second hour. But it was no match for ABC’s Desperate Housewives, which scored an 8.1/18 in the time slot. And the Survivor reunion at 10 was trounced by Grey’s Anatomy (4.9/11 to a 9.6/22).

ABC won for the night with a 6.1/16, and CBS came in second with a 4.9/13.

Fox was third for the night with a 3.1/8 for its lineup of comedies, including the series finale of Malcom in the Middle (3.4/9).

NBC was fourth with a 2.9/7, and The WB brought up the rear with a 1.0/3.