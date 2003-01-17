West Wing deal still in limbo

NBC and Warner Bros. were still trying to close a deal for NBC's

critically acclaimed drama, The West Wing, at press time Thursday night

in an attempt to have an announcement ready for NBC Entertainment president Jeff

Zucker's presentation at the winter press tour in Hollywood Friday.

Sources confirmed that the show will cost NBC around $7 million per episode.

The West Wing, which has won three Emmy Awards for best drama, has

faced declining ratings this year, as ABC's The Bachelor and The

Bachelorette have taken away a fair chunk of the 18-through-34 and

18-through-49 audience.

This past Wednesday, the second episode of The Bachelorette beat an

original episode of The West Wing by 73 percent in the key 18-through-49

demographic, with The Bachelorette scoring an 8.5 rating/20 share versus

The West Wing's 4.9/12.