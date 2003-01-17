West Wing deal still in limbo
NBC and Warner Bros. were still trying to close a deal for NBC's
critically acclaimed drama, The West Wing, at press time Thursday night
in an attempt to have an announcement ready for NBC Entertainment president Jeff
Zucker's presentation at the winter press tour in Hollywood Friday.
Sources confirmed that the show will cost NBC around $7 million per episode.
The West Wing, which has won three Emmy Awards for best drama, has
faced declining ratings this year, as ABC's The Bachelor and The
Bachelorette have taken away a fair chunk of the 18-through-34 and
18-through-49 audience.
This past Wednesday, the second episode of The Bachelorette beat an
original episode of The West Wing by 73 percent in the key 18-through-49
demographic, with The Bachelorette scoring an 8.5 rating/20 share versus
The West Wing's 4.9/12.
