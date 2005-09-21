West Heads Library of American Broadcasting

Former B&C Editor Donald V. West has been named president and CEO of the Library of American Broadcasting, succeeding Lucille Luongo.

West, who has been a board member for the last three years, "brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience in broadcasting to our library," said library Chairman Ramsey Woodworth. That includes directing the editorial operations of B&C for over a quarter century.

The library's 25,000 square feet is home to over 250,000 photos—among them the Don West Photo Archive, B&C's extensive picture files, 10,000 books, 4,300 radio scripts, and 1,000 oral histories.

The library is also home to the papers of B&C founder and editor Sol Taishoff and to one of only a handful of complete bound volumes of B&C, which stretch back to 1931.

The library will move its New York office to the University of Maryland's Hornbake Library, where its collections are housed.

West is a member of the Washington Society of Professional Journalists' Hall of Fame, as well as the recipient of the Media Institute's Free speech Award and the Broadcasters Foundation Broadcast Pioneer Award, among others.