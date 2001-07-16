Wessling named WTKR news director
John Wessling has been named news director for The New Times Company's WTKR(tv), the Norfolk, Va. CBS affiliate.
Wessling, 42, spent the last 18 months as news director for WNEP(tv) in Scranton, Pa., another Times station. Prior to that position, he was news director at WBTW(tv) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. since 1996.
- Richard Tedesco
