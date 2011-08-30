Wesolowski Named Scripps CFO and Treasurer

Scripps on Tuesday named Timothy Wesolowski senior vice president, CFO and treasurer.

He will replace Tim Stautberg, who was named the company's SVP of newspapers in June.

"Tim's

[Wesolowski] broad experience across a variety of industries makes him a

great addition to our team," said Rich Boehne, Scripps president and

CEO. "We had a wealth of strong candidates, but Tim rose to the top as

the best financial executive for Scripps in this period of rapid

transition for media businesses."

Wesolowski

spent the past six years at Convergys Corporation, most recently

serving as the CFO of the company's Call Center Division.