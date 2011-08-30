Wesolowski Named Scripps CFO and Treasurer
Scripps on Tuesday named Timothy Wesolowski senior vice president, CFO and treasurer.
He will replace Tim Stautberg, who was named the company's SVP of newspapers in June.
"Tim's
[Wesolowski] broad experience across a variety of industries makes him a
great addition to our team," said Rich Boehne, Scripps president and
CEO. "We had a wealth of strong candidates, but Tim rose to the top as
the best financial executive for Scripps in this period of rapid
transition for media businesses."
Wesolowski
spent the past six years at Convergys Corporation, most recently
serving as the CFO of the company's Call Center Division.
