Wes Craven Sets Two TV Projects With Syfy

Wes Craven may have little to do with MTV’s TV version of his Scream franchise but that doesn’t mean he won’t be busy on the small screen.

The horror icon has set a pair of TV projects with Syfy via an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions. Craven will executive produce an adaptation of Daryl Gregory’s book We Are All Completely Fine and Craven’s 1991 film The People Under the Stairs.

In We Are All Completely Fine, an enigmatic psychologist gathers survivors of five horror movie scenarios in a support group – and unwittingly unlocks the evils of her patients’ pasts. Craven, who also wrote the script, will direct the pilot. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner from Captivate Entertainment, and Sara Bottfeld from Industry Entertainment will executive produce.

Craven’s People Under the Stairs is described as a “Downton Abbey meets Amityville Horror.” It centers on a young woman who goes missing at the grand Robeson Family Manor, and her search unveils the centuries-old horrors that lie deep within the estate.

Craven is also working with UCP on Disciples, which is set in the near future where the ultra-wealthy have become true Masters of the Universe colonizing moons throughout the solar system.