Wertlieb To Run WBAL

Jordan Wertlieb, general sales manager for Hearst-Argyle's WBAL Baltimore, will take over as the station's president/GM Aug. 1, when station chief Bill Fine moves to Boston to run sister station WCVB.

Fine is succeeding long-time WCVB President/GM Paul La Camera, who will remain president until year-end and then serve as a consultant for Hearst-Argyle.

Wertlieb has worked for Hearst-Argyle since 1986. He joined WBAL as general sales manager in 1999. Previously, he was national and local sales manager for WCVB.

WBAL's local sales manager, Barbara Anderson, will succeed Wertlieb as GSM. She has been with the station since 1994 and has twice been recognized as Hearst-Argyle's "Salesperson of the Year."