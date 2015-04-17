Trending

Wert Joins NAB TV Board

By

The Fox Affiliate Board has decided to switch out its representative on the National Association of Broadcasters TV board of directors.

Tribune president Larry Wert will become the Fox affiliate board member, replacing Brian Brady, president and CEO of Northwest Broadcasting.

The appointment was made by NAB TV Board chairman Dave Lougee of Gannett.

Wert was president and general manager of NBC-owned WMAQ Chicago before joining Tribune in 2013.