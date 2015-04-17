Wert Joins NAB TV Board
The Fox Affiliate Board has decided to switch out its representative on the National Association of Broadcasters TV board of directors.
Tribune president Larry Wert will become the Fox affiliate board member, replacing Brian Brady, president and CEO of Northwest Broadcasting.
The appointment was made by NAB TV Board chairman Dave Lougee of Gannett.
Wert was president and general manager of NBC-owned WMAQ Chicago before joining Tribune in 2013.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.