Were Those Upfront Moves Good Ones? Media Agency Execs Weigh In (Part One)

The broadcast networks announced their new fall schedules at

their upfront presentations recently, and everyone now has an opinion on those

new shows and the ways each network will try to draw in more viewers for the

2013-14 season. But at this moment, one thing of paramount importance to the

networks is what the media agencies think, and what advice they give to their

marketer clients who are in the process of spending billions on commercial time

during the upfront buying process that's now underway.

MBPT gathered four veteran media agency programming research

executives and tossed 10 questions at them based on the most significant

network moves. The execs are: Brian Hughes, senior VP, audience analysis,

MagnaGlobal; Sam Armando, senior VP and director, SMGx Strategic Intelligence;

Billie Gold, VP, director of buying/programming research at Carat; and Brad

Adgate, senior VP, director of research, Horizon Media.

Five questions are addressed by the panel in Wednesday's

MBPT Spotlight. You can read the remaining five questions in Thursday's

Spotlight.

Much of Fox's new

programming for next season appears to be a bit more male-oriented than female,

i.e., the comedies Dads and Brooklyn

Nine-Nine and some of the network's

dramas. Is this a smart move?

Brian Hughes: I think it's less about gender skew and more about shows

that can have a rich life beyond the regularly scheduled airing. Fringe

was viewed heavily through on-demand formats, which is probably a major reason

it was renewed for a final season this year. Sleepy Hollow and Almost

Human seem to have similar tone. Similarly, Fox's male-skewing animation

comedies like Family Guy are streamed heavily and have been very

profitable in syndication, which is why the network may have chosen some more

male-centric sitcoms; balancing female shows like New Girl and The

Mindy Project was likely also a consideration. When I look at Brooklyn

Nine-Nine, I think of [series star] Andy Samberg's digital profile. Between

the SNL Digital Shorts and [the

shorts he creates with his comic video group] The Lonely Island, he brings a

lot of potential clout there. All in all, it seems Fox recognizes that TV shows

can't just be a block on a schedule grid anymore.

Sam Armando: Given the make-up of the primetime viewers, it is

questionable if the intent is exclusively to target men. In this case, however,

it appears to be an attempt to return to the days when Fox was riding high. Of

course, American Idol fueled the network, but its support cast was full

of shows that had a higher male composition than the average primetime show. House,

Prison Break, 24,Human Target. The plan has a history of some

success on Fox, but based on the clips, these new shows fall short of those

aforementioned programs.

Billie Gold: Fox has always been slight more

male-targeted and I think it's a good strategy considering that they are trying

to draw back some of their core audience that may have been lost to cable.

Meanwhile, they are providing an alternative to what the other networks are

programming. Unfortunately, these types of shows rarely produce big ratings.

Brad Adgate: I think Fox made a conscious effort to

get male-targeted comedies to complement The

Mindy Project and New Girl. Dads was picked up very early and Fox

ordered several other male oriented pilots besides Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

NBC has a lot of

holes to fill on its schedule for next season. Did it help or hurt itself with

its new show lineup?

Hughes: I give NBC a lot of credit for not being afraid to shake

things up, and for being frank about its slow road to improvement.

Statistically speaking, most new series fail and there's no getting around

that. But you have to be willing to take risks to find what works. For

example, I would never have predicted AMC's The Walking Dead to do

as well as it has.

Armando: There is nothing about the lineup that hurt

NBC, so time will tell if it will help. Pieces are in place, however, with The Voice being the critical piece. NBC

has repeatedly tried to sell the NFL and the Olympics as sure-fire promotion

platforms, but it is The Voice that

actually proved itself to be. The ability to use the show three times

throughout the year can only help. Another piece is recognizable names. While

Sean Hayes, Michael J. Fox and James Spader will not guarantee success, they

should create sampling. From that point, the shows must make the good

impression. Other moves have a chance to improve time periods. For instance,

even if Parenthood were to fall

to a 1.0 C3 rating on Thursday, the 10 p.m. time period would still

receive a 12% increase.

Gold: Rome wasn't built in a day and NBC will need a

couple of years to build back its schedule. Still, I think it may have one or

two good prospects. The Blacklist with James Spader will certainly get

sampled leading out of The Voice, as will The Michael J. Fox Show,

due to his likability factor. Whether or not these shows will contain their

audiences remains to be seen. While I was very high on Dracula when I saw it in development, the fact that they put it on

Friday night is never a good sign, even though it has great synergy with Grimm. I didn't particularly care for their

new Thursday night comedies, and I wasn't too high on the remake of Ironside, although it may be a good fit

for the Wednesday night schedule.

Adgate: I think what NBC put on after fourth quarter

this season was indicative of the weak schedule they had. Besides The Voice

and Sunday Night Football the network has no franchise shows to build a

night around. So scrapping what they had and starting anew makes sense.

NBC replaced The Apprentice on Sunday nights after NFL football season with two new dramas for

next season. Was this a good move and how do you think those dramas will fare

compared to how The Apprentice did this season? Also, it is likely that

NBC will still bring back The Apprentice

at some point next season. Is this a smart move?

Hughes: Only time will tell, but I will say history has shown that

unscripted shows cannot sustain a network forever. Strong scripted dramas and

comedies are always at the heart of long-term success.

Armando: I believe audiences have told us that The

Apprentice is tired and they are growing bored of the premise. ABC's better

days are behind it on Sunday night and CBS' Sunday was down and is returning

intact. Now would be the time for NBC to try to establish a night that has been

a revolving door for some time. The tough task is to provide something that

will entice people to break Sunday viewing habits they may have fallen into

throughout fourth quarter when football was on NBC. The return of The

Apprentice will be decided based on the success, or lack thereof, of these

Sunday dramas. As a low production Band-Aid, The Apprentice would be

classified as a stop gap, not smart.

Gold:The Apprentice has been declining in

ratings with each season and this season the ratings eroded drastically. It's a

declining franchise and I credit NBC for trying to build dramas where they have

a chance to be seen. If the dramas fail, the worse that can happen is that they

bring The Apprentice back. NBC had a very tough time last season with

its midseason entries and failures and I hope for the network's sake they can

turn things around with a possible breakout drama.

Adgate: Similar to ABC years ago when it had Monday

Night Football, it's difficult for NBC to get a hit show once the NFL

season ends in late fourth quarter. You know what you have with The

Apprentice. A new hit drama would be a welcome addition on a very

competitive night. I think NBC could bring The Apprentice back if the

dramas don't work. Sunday night is hyper competitive with all six Emmy

nominated dramas last year airing on Sunday night, including Downton Abbey.

ABC has decided to

combine its Tuesday Dancing With

the Stars results show into its

Monday night Dancing With the

Stars competition show. While it

gives the network an open hour to try out some new programming, it also costs

the network an hour where DWTS produced 13.5 million viewers and a 2.2

18-49 demo rating. Is this a move worth making for ABC?

Hughes: I think so. Dancing has been slowly showing signs of

wear and ABC has two new series on Tuesdays that it seems to really believe in

-- Agents ofS.H.I.E.L.D. and The

Goldbergs. While there are no sure things in the world of primetime TV, the

success of the Marvel film franchise certain gives S.H.I.E.L.D. a bit of

a leg up relative to the rest of the new series -- at least in terms of initial

sampling. Any show will ultimately live or die based on how good episode eight

is, not the pilot.

Armando: Absolutely. While it may be initially tough

to bring in that number of viewers during the hour, Dancing With the Stars

no longer has an upside. It may take more than one swing to get there, but the

idea is to find a replacement that can show growth and be on the schedule for

many years. While that might not happen with the new shows this year, it

definitely would not happen with DancingWith the Stars.

Gold: I am probably in the minority in thinking that

this is a risky move. I certainly credit ABC for trying to build up their

programming base with solid scripted shows while trying to stop the bleeding of

one of their key franchises in Dancing With the Stars. However, why get

rid of a show that is one of their six highest rated shows in the 18-49 demo?

While the show skews old, only Modern Family, TheBachelor, ABC's

college football on fall Saturday nights, Once Upon a Time, Grey's Anatomy

and their showcase Monday DWTS do

better in the demo. I know this must have been a tough decision and it may pay

off for them. If not, the good news is that they can always bring the results show

back in the future.

Adgate:DWTS is on a downward trend. While it

brings the network a sizable audience, the show has a very old median age and

has a pronounced female skew which is something I think ABC is trying to

change.

It seems like The

CW is moving away from its traditional teen angst-type dramas, aging up with

its programming themes and also going more sci-fi. Is this a sound strategy to

turn around the network's ratings?

Hughes: Sci-fi and fantasy is what has worked for the network over

the past couple of years. Vampire Diaries and Arrow are its two

strongest shows, and Supernatural has been remarkably consistent. Those

genres also tend to be streamed heavily, and its full episode player is an integral

part of the network's business. So I can understand why they are taking

the approach they are, but it's too soon to tell whether it will work or not.

Armando: There are still teens in these shows, they

are just vampires, aliens, beasts and have the ability to teleport and

represent the next phase of human evolution. And yes, they still have angst. It

is just not taking place in Beverly Hills or New York's Upper East Side. In

order to grow their audience, they almost have to broaden their base. I think

these shows and the sci-fi/fantasy themes that run throughout touch on recent

theatrical successes and represent their attempt to attract additional viewers

without alienating the ones they have.

Gold: The CW did extremely well with Arrow

last season, a show that skewed older and had a broader appeal than their usual

fare. For the network to grow its base, since it now has some males aboard with

Arrow, it is indeed a smart move.

Adgate: I was surprised at how much they have

invested in sci-fi. It has been working for them compared to other genres

lately, but how much is too much?