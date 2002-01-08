Wendy's Dave Thomas dead at 69

Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, whose TV commercials for the 6,000-restaurant

fast-food chain made him a household name and face, died early Tuesday from

cancer at his Florida home, according to the company. He was 69.

Thomas became the company's spokesman in 1989 and soon ranked with the late

Colonel Sanders among identifiable pitch moguls of fast food.

"Wendy's may be No. 3," says Hoover's Business Information, "but its late

founder Dave Thomas was No. 1 in the hearts of hamburger lovers."

According to Hoover's, Thomas holds the Guinness record for the longest TV

campaign by a company founder. He had appeared in about 700 ads since

1989.