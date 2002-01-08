Wendy's Dave Thomas dead at 69
Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, whose TV commercials for the 6,000-restaurant
fast-food chain made him a household name and face, died early Tuesday from
cancer at his Florida home, according to the company. He was 69.
Thomas became the company's spokesman in 1989 and soon ranked with the late
Colonel Sanders among identifiable pitch moguls of fast food.
"Wendy's may be No. 3," says Hoover's Business Information, "but its late
founder Dave Thomas was No. 1 in the hearts of hamburger lovers."
According to Hoover's, Thomas holds the Guinness record for the longest TV
campaign by a company founder. He had appeared in about 700 ads since
1989.
