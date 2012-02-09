Wendy Williams, Featured Moderator, "Women of New York 2012"

TOREGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Mother, wife and best-selling author Wendy Williams burst

onto the national talk show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the

syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a

"breakthrough in daytime" by The New York

Times, TheWendy Williams Show, which airs in 52

countries, and is now in its third season, has just been renewed on Fox through

2014.

The Wendy Williams

Show

is the provocative, must-see

daytime talk show. Taped live in New York, viewers delight over Williams'

distinctive and entertaining personality, as well as a diverse mix of

interviews with celebrity guests from television, film, music and sports.

Popular segments include "Ask Wendy," during which she offers real advice to

audience members looking for solutions to problems, and "Hot Topics," in which

she delivers her own unpredictably honest and authentically opinionated take on

the juiciest headlines.





The Wendy Williams

Show is a reflection of its star and host; the vibrant colors and upbeat

soundtrack matches Williams' own personality and energetic sense of humor, and

the show's focus on entertainment and pop-culture reflects Williams' passion

for those topics. When she interviews the countless A-list celebrity guests for

her show, it's from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that

her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols

growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin.





Prior to achieving success in daytime television, Williams

built a devoted audience of fans throughout an enormously successful 23-year

career in radio. The Wendy Williams

Experience was Williams' top-rated daily radio show. Syndicated nationally,

it aired on WBLS in New York and was listened to by an audience of more than 12

million people nationwide. One of the most popular personalities in radio,

Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of

2009-one of only a handful of women with that honor.





Williams recently competed on season 12 of ABC's smash hit

dancing competition Dancing With the

Stars. Other television credits include serving as host of Game Show

Network's original series Love Triangle,

and as featured guests on ABC's One Life

to Live and Lifetime's Drop Dead Diva.

Williams will star in Steve Harvey's April 2012 motion picture release of Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man, and

will announce details regarding her first foray into the exciting world of

fashion soon.





Williams is the author of the New York Times best seller The Wendy Williams Experience (Dutton Books), as well as several

novels including Ritz Harper Goes to

Hollywood. She contributes a weekly celebrity hot topics column to the

entertainment magazine Life&Style.







Williams earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications with a

minor degree in Journalism at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. Both of

her parents were university professors and Williams remains an advocate for

education at all levels. Williams credits the start of her career with her

decision to take an internship at a radio station on St. Croix, Virgin Islands

immediately following her graduation from college.





Williams grew up in Ocean Township, New Jersey and currently

lives in Northern New Jersey with her husband Kevin and their 11 year-old son

Kevin, Jr.



