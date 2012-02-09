Wendy Williams, Featured Moderator, "Women of New York 2012"
Mother, wife and best-selling author Wendy Williams burst
onto the national talk show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the
syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a
"breakthrough in daytime" by The New York
Times, TheWendy Williams Show, which airs in 52
countries, and is now in its third season, has just been renewed on Fox through
2014.
The Wendy Williams
Show
is the provocative, must-see
daytime talk show. Taped live in New York, viewers delight over Williams'
distinctive and entertaining personality, as well as a diverse mix of
interviews with celebrity guests from television, film, music and sports.
Popular segments include "Ask Wendy," during which she offers real advice to
audience members looking for solutions to problems, and "Hot Topics," in which
she delivers her own unpredictably honest and authentically opinionated take on
the juiciest headlines.
The Wendy Williams
Show is a reflection of its star and host; the vibrant colors and upbeat
soundtrack matches Williams' own personality and energetic sense of humor, and
the show's focus on entertainment and pop-culture reflects Williams' passion
for those topics. When she interviews the countless A-list celebrity guests for
her show, it's from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that
her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols
growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin.
Prior to achieving success in daytime television, Williams
built a devoted audience of fans throughout an enormously successful 23-year
career in radio. The Wendy Williams
Experience was Williams' top-rated daily radio show. Syndicated nationally,
it aired on WBLS in New York and was listened to by an audience of more than 12
million people nationwide. One of the most popular personalities in radio,
Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of
2009-one of only a handful of women with that honor.
Williams recently competed on season 12 of ABC's smash hit
dancing competition Dancing With the
Stars. Other television credits include serving as host of Game Show
Network's original series Love Triangle,
and as featured guests on ABC's One Life
to Live and Lifetime's Drop Dead Diva.
Williams will star in Steve Harvey's April 2012 motion picture release of Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man, and
will announce details regarding her first foray into the exciting world of
fashion soon.
Williams is the author of the New York Times best seller The Wendy Williams Experience (Dutton Books), as well as several
novels including Ritz Harper Goes to
Hollywood. She contributes a weekly celebrity hot topics column to the
entertainment magazine Life&Style.
Williams earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications with a
minor degree in Journalism at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. Both of
her parents were university professors and Williams remains an advocate for
education at all levels. Williams credits the start of her career with her
decision to take an internship at a radio station on St. Croix, Virgin Islands
immediately following her graduation from college.
Williams grew up in Ocean Township, New Jersey and currently
lives in Northern New Jersey with her husband Kevin and their 11 year-old son
Kevin, Jr.
