Wells reups with Warners
John Wells Productions -- producer of TV shows TheWest Wing,
ER and Third Watch -- has extended its production and development
agreement with Warner Bros. Television and Warner Bros. Pictures through June
2007, the company said.
The deal is worth $70 million, according to published reports, including
license fees JWP receives for shows on the air.
According to the deal, all of JWP's projects will remain exclusive to Warner
Bros., and JWP will get first-look rights on any feature films to come through
the studio.
Three executive vice presidents head the different divisions of JWP: Andrew
Stearn runs the television division, Laura Holstein is in charge of the
feature-film division and Ned Haspel oversees business and finance. Haspel is
also the business liaison between JWP and Warner Bros.
