Wells reups with Warners

John Wells Productions -- producer of TV shows TheWest Wing,

ER and Third Watch -- has extended its production and development

agreement with Warner Bros. Television and Warner Bros. Pictures through June

2007, the company said.

The deal is worth $70 million, according to published reports, including

license fees JWP receives for shows on the air.

According to the deal, all of JWP's projects will remain exclusive to Warner

Bros., and JWP will get first-look rights on any feature films to come through

the studio.

Three executive vice presidents head the different divisions of JWP: Andrew

Stearn runs the television division, Laura Holstein is in charge of the

feature-film division and Ned Haspel oversees business and finance. Haspel is

also the business liaison between JWP and Warner Bros.