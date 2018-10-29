‘We’ll Meet Again With Ann Curry’ Back on PBS November 13

We’ll Meet Again With Ann Curry, the second season of Curry’s program reuniting long-separated witnesses to world history, premieres on PBS November 13. Curry executive produces and hosts the show, which PBS said explores “some of history’s most dramatic events through the personal experiences of those who lived through them.”

Blink Films produces the show in partnership with Ann Curry, Inc.

Season one had six episodes and reached 15.5 million unique viewers, according to PBS.

“We are delighted to welcome Ann back for a second season of We’ll Meet Again,” said Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO. “Her exceptional reporting, strong intuition and grace are on full display as she reunites people whose paths have crossed at pivotal moments."

We’ll Meet Again “travels across the country and around the world, once again helping people find that special someone whose actions changed the course of their lives,” said PBS, “searching for clues in marriage records and war and immigration documents, and combing archives to reunite those separated by time and distance.”

Curry was a co-host on NBC morning show Today until 2012, and departed NBC News in 2015.

“We knew these stories would be powerful, but we didn’t know they would resonate with viewers as much as they have,” said Curry. “Several times a week now, wherever I go, people stop me to say they’ve been touched by these stories. There is something about seeing others rise when faced with challenges that wake you up to what is possible in you. The most common comment I get is, ‘This is what we need to hear now.’”

PBS live-streamed the first season on Facebook Watch.

Season two will feature a Cuban-American who escaped during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift and never forgot the skipper who piloted him to a new life in the U.S.; a woman looking for the best friend whose family shielded her during the Alaskan earthquake of 1964; two Vietnam veterans, one longing to reconnect with the helicopter pilot who rescued him from enemy fire, the other wanting to thank the doctor who saved his leg; and a Holocaust survivor hoping to discover what happened to a fellow survivor he befriended in a displaced persons camp.