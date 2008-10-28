Well Dunne! Puts Out Shingle

Kathy Bacon Dunne, a veteran entertainment marketer, has launched Well Dunne! Talent Agency, a new firm specializing in voice talent, music production and graphics for television stations.

Dunne, who writes the Fates & Fortunes blog for Broadcastingcable.com, previously headed creative services at local stations owned by Belo and Sinclair Broadcast Group, and handled entertainment clients for TracyLocke/BBDO PR.

“I empathize with shrinking budgets squeezing the vision of projects,” said Dunne in a statement announcing the launch. “We can find a way to make it all work for your bottom line. Think of Well Dunne! as a marketing partner.”

The agency will focus on both traditional media and emerging platforms.

Dunne also writes about the industry for Extra Extra and Graeme Newell’s Marketing IdeaNet, as well as her own blog on entertainment marketing, www.welldunne.blogspot.com.