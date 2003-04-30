Weiss joins UDT
Dan Weiss is joining Universal Domestic Television in the newly created
position of executive vice president of worldwide marketing for both Universal's
domestic and international divisions.
Weiss' new post combines two positions that had been vacant at Universal for
some time.
Susan Kantor, formerly executive VP of marketing for Studios USA
Domestic Television, left the studio two years ago.
Karin Timpone, formerly senior VP of marketing and communications
for Universal International Television, left in December.
Weiss' new position is intended to unify domestic and international marketing
functions within the company.
Weiss is "ideally suited to lead what is already a very talented group, as we
move toward a more cohesive and focused global marketing strategy," Universal Domestic president Steve Rosenberg said.
Weiss will oversee the marketing of Universal programs for both the domestic
and international TV markets, including worldwide pay-per-view and
video-on-demand.
He will cover network, first-run and off-network programming, as well as
feature films.
Weiss comes to Universal from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, where he was senior
VP of marketing and creative services since 1995.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.