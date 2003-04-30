Weiss joins UDT

Dan Weiss is joining Universal Domestic Television in the newly created

position of executive vice president of worldwide marketing for both Universal's

domestic and international divisions.

Weiss' new post combines two positions that had been vacant at Universal for

some time.

Susan Kantor, formerly executive VP of marketing for Studios USA

Domestic Television, left the studio two years ago.

Karin Timpone, formerly senior VP of marketing and communications

for Universal International Television, left in December.

Weiss' new position is intended to unify domestic and international marketing

functions within the company.

Weiss is "ideally suited to lead what is already a very talented group, as we

move toward a more cohesive and focused global marketing strategy," Universal Domestic president Steve Rosenberg said.

Weiss will oversee the marketing of Universal programs for both the domestic

and international TV markets, including worldwide pay-per-view and

video-on-demand.

He will cover network, first-run and off-network programming, as well as

feature films.

Weiss comes to Universal from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, where he was senior

VP of marketing and creative services since 1995.