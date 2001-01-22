Weinman departing NBC

Dr. Rosalyn Weinman, NBC's long-time head of broadcast content policy, is leaving the network to pursue a career as a writer and producer.

Weinman, who first joined NBC in 1984, was most recently executive vice president of broadcast content policy and of East Coast Entertainment. "I'm looking forward to putting all my talent and energies into writing and producing," Weinman says. "After 16 years working on the corporate side of entertainment, I feel the time is right to concentrate full-time on the creative end."

Weinman has already started on her first project, a mystery novel that is being represented by a New York literacy agency.

- Joe Schlosser