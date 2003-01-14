Weingroff upped at Paramount

Jennifer Weingroff has been promoted to vice president of marketing and media

relations for Paramount Television Production, said John Wentworth, executive

VP of marketing and media relations, to whom she reports.

Weingroff previously was executive director of the department.

She oversees publicity for Big Ticket Television, which includes The WB Television Network's

Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Greetings from Tucson, UPN's

The Parkers and CBS' Hack.

Weingroff also oversees the creation of advertising materials for the

division and its publicity Web site.

And she manages and coordinates Paramount Television Production's Emmy Award

campaigns, trade-press advertising, promotional items and series photography.

Weingroff joined Paramount Television Group as a manager in 1996, and

she previously was a media-relations coordinator for UPN.