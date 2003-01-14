Weingroff upped at Paramount
Jennifer Weingroff has been promoted to vice president of marketing and media
relations for Paramount Television Production, said John Wentworth, executive
VP of marketing and media relations, to whom she reports.
Weingroff previously was executive director of the department.
She oversees publicity for Big Ticket Television, which includes The WB Television Network's
Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Greetings from Tucson, UPN's
The Parkers and CBS' Hack.
Weingroff also oversees the creation of advertising materials for the
division and its publicity Web site.
And she manages and coordinates Paramount Television Production's Emmy Award
campaigns, trade-press advertising, promotional items and series photography.
Weingroff joined Paramount Television Group as a manager in 1996, and
she previously was a media-relations coordinator for UPN.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.