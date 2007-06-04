Weinberg Named EVP of NBC Entertainment

NBC NAMES TERI WEINBERG AS NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, NBC ENTERTAINMENT

BURBANK, Calif. – June 4, 2007 - Teri Weinberg has been named as NBC Entertainment's new Executive Vice President. The announcement was made by Ben Silverman and Marc Graboff, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment and NBC Universal Television Studio, to whom she will report.

Weinberg previously served as Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming at Reveille.

"Teri is the best creative executive I know," said Silverman. "She has been an unbelievable partner and I can't wait for her to bring her passion and taste to the network."

"Teri is one of the brightest TV execs in town and has a proven talent for finding and nurturing a number of breakout hits," said Graboff. "Her contributions will make our excellent development team even stronger."

Weinberg will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of NBC Entertainment's scripted development.

In her previous post at Reveille, Weinberg was responsible for all scripted shows in development as well as the company's current roster of scripted programming.

Weinberg is co-executive producer of the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning "The Office," which has also received two Television Critics Association Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She also serves as executive producer of "Ugly Betty," winner of two Golden Globe Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In addition, Ms. Weinberg is executive producer of "The Tudors," which premiered on Showtime on April 1, 2007.

Weinberg had been with Reveille from its inception in 2002, serving in a variety of producing, development and casting roles. Prior to Reveille, Weinberg was a television talent agent at ICM. She began her agency career working in feature talent and literary.