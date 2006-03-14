Weigel Signs With My Network TV

The company’s independent WAAT will become a My Network TV affiliate when the new Fox-owned network starts up in September. To play off the My Network TV branding, Weigel is changing the station’s name to WMYT.

Weigel operates an unusual triopoly in the market. Its WB affiliate, WMWB, will become a CW station this fall, and the company also owns the local ABC outlet, WBND.

"We are excited to be providing Michiana with three of the hottest networks going this fall,” says the stations’ General Manager Jeff Guy. “ABC has a good lineup right now and looks very strong going into the next season. The CW will be the very best of the former WB and UPN lineups. And now My Network TV promises truly unique and different programming."