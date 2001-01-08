WEHT Owner Dies

Jim Gilmore Jr., the owner of WEHT(TV) Evansville, Ind., was killed Sunday when his pickup truck slid and overturned in icy weather in his hometown of Kalamazoo, Mich. According to local reports, Gilmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

W EHT news anchor Brad Byrd said that Gilmore "represented an aspect of American corporate life some would say is slowly fading away: loyalty to his earliest business ventures."